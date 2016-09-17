Anna Camp & Skylar Astin's Honeymoon Photo Is Absolutely Aca-dorable

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin, everyone's favorite Pitch Perfect couple, already had us feeling jelly over their wedding photos. But now, they're making us hungry with some honeymoon snapshots.
The couple, who got married earlier this month, is vacationing in Italy, where Camp and Astin are enjoying the country's sights and its delicacies.
See Astin's photo, a split screen of he and his new wife looking happy after finishing a delicious plate of pasta. Astin is just about to finish his last bite of spaghetti, which looks too good to be true.
But what makes this snapshot truly adorable is their look of wedded bliss. Just imagine, instead of them looking back at you in this photo, they're just staring at one another. Too cute, right?
While Camp seems to be having fun showing off her photography skills with black-and-white Instagram shots, she made time to post a few photos of her new hubby.
In one collage, she has him posing with an umbrella. That same post features them both looking like the quite the tourists as they pose together for a honeymoon selfie.
Yep, that's amore.
