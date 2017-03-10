Sorry, but Chrissy Teigen really doesn't want to hear about all the things you think she's doing wrong when it comes to raising her daughter Luna.
Teigen made this very clear with a tweet that summed up some of the unsolicited mommy advice she'd like to stop getting. Like, now.
In this case, it was tips on how to dress Luna properly for all kinds of weather. As one person noted, "Golden rule of dressing babies is however many layers you are wearing plus and [sic] extra one! common sense really."
Another commented that Teigen and her husband John Legend were both wearing jackets in a photo but they didn't even "put a pair of socks on the poor baby."
Advertisement
The cherry on top for Teigen, though, may have been the person who let her know that Luna "never shows emotion."
Teigen had a few things to say about these comments and she certainly wasn't mincing words. "Imagine being this miserable," she wrote. "We are fine, thanks."
Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks. pic.twitter.com/NNmlJWxKE6— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2017
Just in case you thought Teigen wanted to hear your take on her last tweet, she followed it up with this little gem: "Some people are just hell bent on being the fucking worst."
Some people are just hell bent on being the fucking worst.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2017
Since having Luna last year Teigen has consistently come under fire from mommy-shamers who want to nitpick everything she's doing. Not so much with helpful advice but criticism. More than a week after giving birth, she got some Twitter hate for going out to dinner with her husband. Then, too, Teigen was quick to point out the passive aggressiveness and even throw in a joke. When asked how Luna was doing she clapped back, "I dunno I can't find her."
The mommy-shaming become so frequent that back in December Teigen prefaced a video of Luna with irritated red cheeks with the caption: "Yes she has rosy eczema cheeks, yes we are taking care of it, no it's not a gluten allergy, no it's not our makeup, no it's not from our perfume, yes she's just a baby," knowing she was going to hear about it.
In that case something interesting happened. Instead of going after Teigen her fans sent her suggestions on how to treat the irritation. Sometimes the internet can actually be a supportive, helpful place for new parents, who knew?
Advertisement