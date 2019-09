ANTM Just Crowned A Winner That Looks A Lot Like Gigi Hadid

Four months after we bid adieu to America's Next Top Model, it was picked up by another network, and our 12-year fixation with one of reality television's most unique programs was back on. All of our years imitating Jade walking up the stairs and reciting that monologue that cemented Tiffany's spot in the .gif hall of fame had finally paid off. But, it returned with a new moda operandi, and most importantly, a new set of judges. If you can believe it, the show's just wrapped it's 23rd cycle (in ANTM World, seasons are called 'cycles'), which means we have a 23rd winner. And, it may just be us and the folks over at Jezebel, but doesn't she look like someone we know?