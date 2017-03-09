ANTM Just Crowned A Winner That Looks A Lot Like Gigi Hadid

The Casey Catwalk Fashion Show was a HUGE success. Thank you to all my amazing volunteers, donors, and attendees. With your help we were able to raise over $16,000 for Kiwanis Camp Casey! For those who don't know, Kiwanis Camp Casey is a fully-funded, weeklong summer camp for physically disabled children and teens. I had been a counselor at camp for 4 years and unfortunately had to miss this year due to a little something called America's Next Top Model ? I hope I'm leaving my mark on a great organization by starting this annual event. I was so thrilled to have @courtneypaigenelson and @babybinta there to help make this night amazing for the kids. If you missed the show, you can watch the whole thing on YouTube (link in bio)! We are also still taking donations at caseycatwalk.org if you would like to get involved. #caseycatwalk #caseycatwalkfashionshow #caseyforever #antmvh1 #IndiaANTM #BintaANTM #CourtneyANTM #Seattlefashion A special thank you to The Landing at Tyee for donating the venue space, @fredmeyerstores for donating the appetizers, @pagliaccipizza for donating the pizza for our volunteers, @meramey for the backdrop photography, @studio.gl for the runway and backstage photography, all of our designers involved in the show @peridotboutique @shayandcoco @bootylandkids @yazdiseattle @zadaofficial @coratureofficial, and lastly to our amazing makeup artists @melissakornmakeupartist @evoke_artistry and hair stylists from @vann.edge. ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by India Gants (@indiak8) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:07pm PST