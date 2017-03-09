Story from Fashion

ANTM Just Crowned A Winner That Looks A Lot Like Gigi Hadid

Landon Peoples
Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage.
Four months after we bid adieu to America's Next Top Model, it was picked up by another network, and our 12-year fixation with one of reality television's most unique programs was back on. All of our years imitating Jade walking up the stairs and reciting that monologue that cemented Tiffany's spot in the .gif hall of fame had finally paid off. But, it returned with a new moda operandi, and most importantly, a new set of judges. If you can believe it, the show's just wrapped it's 23rd cycle (in ANTM World, seasons are called 'cycles'), which means we have a 23rd winner. And, it may just be us and the folks over at Jezebel, but doesn't she look like someone we know?
Winner India Gants is 20-years-old and from Seattle, Washington. But, in another life, perhaps if the modeling thing doesn't take off, we're confident she'll be successful as a full-time Gigi Hadid impersonator. Or, if Hadid tries her hand at acting, a Hadid stunt-double? The resemblance between the two is uncanny, and the fact that they're both complete packages with a face that sells brands, not just clothes, makes the two that much more alike. In a previous episode, the judges pointed out the physical similarities between the two, which may or may not have been part of the deliberation process for their final decision. Regardless, the model has a promising future ahead of her, in addition to a small town-vibe upbringing and charitable work.
When Gants was 16, she began working with Kiwanis Camp Casey, a charity that benefits children with physical disabilities. On February 26, Gants brought her national fame back home and hosted the Casey Catwalk Fashion Show, where she taught kids how to perfect their runway walks for a show that featured local Seattle designers and benefitted the organization. Grants' charitable side is similar to Hadid's, too, as the latter model has supported several AIDS charities, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

The Casey Catwalk Fashion Show was a HUGE success. Thank you to all my amazing volunteers, donors, and attendees. With your help we were able to raise over $16,000 for Kiwanis Camp Casey! For those who don't know, Kiwanis Camp Casey is a fully-funded, weeklong summer camp for physically disabled children and teens. I had been a counselor at camp for 4 years and unfortunately had to miss this year due to a little something called America's Next Top Model ? I hope I'm leaving my mark on a great organization by starting this annual event. I was so thrilled to have @courtneypaigenelson and @babybinta there to help make this night amazing for the kids. If you missed the show, you can watch the whole thing on YouTube (link in bio)! We are also still taking donations at caseycatwalk.org if you would like to get involved. #caseycatwalk #caseycatwalkfashionshow #caseyforever #antmvh1 #IndiaANTM #BintaANTM #CourtneyANTM #Seattlefashion A special thank you to The Landing at Tyee for donating the venue space, @fredmeyerstores for donating the appetizers, @pagliaccipizza for donating the pizza for our volunteers, @meramey for the backdrop photography, @studio.gl for the runway and backstage photography, all of our designers involved in the show @peridotboutique @shayandcoco @bootylandkids @yazdiseattle @zadaofficial @coratureofficial, and lastly to our amazing makeup artists @melissakornmakeupartist @evoke_artistry and hair stylists from @vann.edge. ❤️❤️❤️

We wish Gants the best of luck in her post-ANTM career. But we're calling it now: These two need to do a shoot together, stat. Picture it: Hadid, Gants, maybe a street style moment, maybe a high-fashion moment on a beach lensed by Gilles Bensimon, a tiger...okay, With a connection like Hadid and a following of over 100k already, we'd say Gants is off to a great start.
