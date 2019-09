According to the Times, "When the couple were married at a Trump golf course in 2009, guests were given white flip-flops with the words 'Jared' and 'Ivanka' on the insoles and a tag reading, 'A Great Pair.'" Now, politics aside, Trump and Kushner's wedding at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey was beautiful, as was the bride's bespoke Vera Wang gown. But flip-flops are the last thing we'd suspect the millionaire couple to gift their guests. The thonged sandal seems to stir controversy amongst wearers and non-wearers, which would make the unexpected shoe choice quite fitting for the family, actually. But white? C'mon, guys. As if exposed heels and toes were enough, white flip-flops are, like, social suicide when it comes to personal hygiene and resort style. Nobody wants to see melted dirt sliding between a layer of sweaty feet and perforated foam.