This Dating App Matches You With Someone As Lazy As You Are

There seems to be a dating app for every overlapping interest, personality trait, and lifestyle these days. And now that even apes are swiping right, it may seem safe to say that online dating has finally jumped the shark. But new dating app Lime begs to differ: There is still one area of our lives that has remained an untapped source of matchmaking magic, Lime insists, in its soothing app-voice. That is, until now.
What is this finally unearthed secret to finding true love? Your daily step count.
Yep. If you're bored of apps that help you bond with potential dates over things you hate, or that let you look for love with the help of LinkedIn (why?), you can sign up for Lime and find that special someone whose sedentary lifestyle matches your own underwhelming 1,000-steps-per-day average. Because couch potatoes of a feather flock together? On the flip side, if you're a fitness-tracker diehard who does a daily 12K steps or bust, you can log onto Lime and find someone to share those long walks — preferably on the beach.
Mashable reports that Lime — which launched last month and already has about 5,000 users — is the first app to find you potential dates based on data from your iOS Health app. Creator Edward Chen told Mashable that dating someone whose activity level matches yours "gives you a lot more to talk about, but also more activities to do together."
"I use the Apple Health App quite often to compare my steps with my friends'," Chen added in an interview with The Huffington Post. "And the idea just came to me, wouldn’t it be a great idea to match couples with similar step counts, as it says a lot about a person by just looking at his/her weekly step counts, their walking habit pretty much shows their lifestyle...Hypothetically, my daily average step is about 4,500. I wouldn’t want to date anyone around 1,500 or 10,000; our lifestyle would be significantly different."
I guess it makes the tiniest bit of sense? At least, if you're an "I really want my partner to enjoy hiking together" kind of person. But as a stalwart Netflix-and-chill-er who's married to a multi-Ironman, I have to say approaching activity level as the key to lasting love seems a tad simplistic.
