This Lipstick Is For Your Vagina — But It's Not As Bad As It Sounds

The human vagina has been described as a self-cleaning oven, by experts who would know about that sort of thing. The implication being that one need not flush it out with floral-scented douches nor wipe it down with special antiseptic cleansing wipes for it to stay healthy. Practice good hygiene, use protection, and consult a gynecologist if anything ever seems off. Take good care of it and it’ll take good care of you.