It makes sense that celebrity kids look a lot like their parents — surprise, that's how genes work! Regardless, it will never cease to amaze us when a famous child looks strikingly like their well-known parent. (Previous examples include Ava Phillipe, Charlie Sheen's daughter, and James Lively.) And this one is no exception.
As E! Online reports, Drew Barrymore toted her daughter Frankie to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Bunny Hop, and the tot looks just like Barrymore did in the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. When the Santa Clarita Diet star appeared in the film, she was only 7 years old. Frankie Barrymore Kopelman is almost 3 years old — she's got four more years to go before she could star in a Stephen Spielberg film — but the resemblance is stunning. Perhaps it's the sweet pink bow. Perhaps it's the swath of angelic blonde hair. Perhaps it's because we're all skeptical of this whole "gene" thing, and so it's really cool when we find proof that genetics exists. Either way, we'll never stop being amazed.
For further proof, see below.
Look at those bows! Those cheeks! That blonde hair! If you, like me, have trouble distinguishing between the two, here's a handy guide: The little girl in the turtleneck is Drew Barrymore as Gertie in Steven Spielberg's alien flick. The little girl in the chic and fuzzy gray coat standing in front of the step-and-repeat is Frankie.
Frankie is one of two children Barrymore had with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, an art consultant. The elder, Olive, was born in June of 2012. Barrymore and Kopelman divorced officially in August of 2016 after four years of marriage. The split seemed to amicable, though — Barrymore and her two kids cheered on Kopelman at the New York City Marathon in November 2016.
And it's not all glamorous step-and-repeats for the tangentially famous tot. In early 2017, Barrymore brought her two daughters to Disney World for a fun-filled time.
"Frankie, every day since we've gone there, wants to go to Disney World," Barrymore told Seth Meyers in February. "I try to talk her rationally. I'm like — but we have to go to Delta, and get back on the plane..." So, maybe Frankie won't be going back to Florida's fun-filled playground just yet. How about an at-home reenactment of E.T. instead?
