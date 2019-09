As E! Online reports , Drew Barrymore toted her daughter Frankie to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Bunny Hop, and the tot looks just like Barrymore did in the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. When the Santa Clarita Diet star appeared in the film, she was only 7 years old. Frankie Barrymore Kopelman is almost 3 years old — she's got four more years to go before she could star in a Stephen Spielberg film — but the resemblance is stunning. Perhaps it's the sweet pink bow. Perhaps it's the swath of angelic blonde hair. Perhaps it's because we're all skeptical of this whole "gene" thing, and so it's really cool when we find proof that genetics exists. Either way, we'll never stop being amazed.