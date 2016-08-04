Well, it's official. According to People, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are officially divorced. The magazine reports that court records show the duo was granted the divorce yesterday, August 3.
Barrymore and Kopelman were married for four years, but the couple first announced their divorce in early April. (Barrymore, however, didn't file until July.) They're parents to daughters Olive, 3, and Frankie, 2, and luckily, the split appears to be pretty drama free; the court docs mark the divorce as uncontested.
Despite the sad news, however, Barrymore seems content. She posted this Instagram of her "happy place yesterday." Good for you, Drew!
