Drew Barrymore Is A Better Ex Than You Are

Be honest: What are the chances of you standing in the cold for hours to cheer on your ex during the New York City Marathon? Yeah, that's what we thought.
But that's just what Drew Barrymore did yesterday. Despite divorcing Will Kopelman in August after four years of marriage, the actress was on hand to support him as he ran this year's marathon. The former couple's daughters, Olive and Frankie, also came armed with orange pom-poms to cheer on their dad.
Barrymore shared photos of the day on Instagram. If you look closely at the top pic, you'll see that Kopelman has his daughters' initials written on his running shirt.
But that's just what Drew Barrymore did yesterday. Despite divorcing Will Kopelman in August after four years of marriage, the actress was on hand to support him as he ran this year's marathon. The former couple's daughters, Olive and Frankie, also came armed with orange pom-poms to cheer on their dad.
Barrymore shared photos of the day on Instagram. If you look closely at the top pic, you'll see that Kopelman has his daughters' initials written on his running shirt.
Advertisement
Are these #ModernFamilyGoals, or what? Kudos to Kopelman for finishing his run, and well done to Barrymore and crew for keeping their family unit glued together. Maybe they could give Brangelina a call?
Advertisement