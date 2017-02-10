Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Keeps Losing It In Disney World

Even the happiest place on earth comes with a few tears — or in the case of Drew Barrymore's daughter, a lot of tears. The actress, who appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday evening to discuss her new show The Santa Clarita Diet, talked about her kids' love for Disney and how excitement can sometimes (always) turn into frustration. The 41-year-old mother took her daughters Olive and Frankie to Disney World a few weeks ago and had an amazing time. "It was the best experience ever," she told Meyers. "I just had tears of joy seeing their joy." However, that doesn't mean it was all smiles. "If you've ever taken your kid to Disneyland or Disney World, it all ends at some point in mayhem," she says, proving her point with a picture of her 5-year-old daughter Olive throwing a tantrum on the ground. "That is a legitimate picture of my daughter just losing it on the floor," she explained. "In this case, she wanted to chase a duck or an Egret—it was Florida, so some interesting bird." Of course, Barrymore stopped her, and suddenly the trip went from manic happiness to full-on horror — and that's not the only time this has happened. The actress provided a nearly identical picture of a similar instance in Disneyland. "This is her losing it at Disneyland—because it all ends up there," she said. "You push it enough, because you're like, 'I'm here! Let's skip the nap! Let's go, go, go!' You want to maximize it. This is how it always ends for me." Luckily, these tantrums don't seem to have ruined anyone's love for Disney, because the daughters keep asking to go back. "Frankie, every day since we've gone there, wants to go to Disney World," Barrymore explained. Let's hope the third time is the charm!
