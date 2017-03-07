Here's Everything That's Shutting Down Due To The Women's Strike

Judging by the outpouring of engagement and support, the women's strike will make just as strong a statement as the Women's March (a.k.a. the largest inaugural protest in history).
The Women's March organizers have declared March 8 A Day Without A Woman, with an international strike to take place in over 30 countries. Women are planning to speak up in a variety of ways, including taking the day off work, not spending any money, and engaging in civic action like calling their representatives.
The day is meant to underscore how much still needs to be done to achieve gender equality worldwide. Even elementary-school kids are participating (you have to read these letters a couple of little girls wrote to their principal about the strike).
To show us what a day without a woman would look like, various schools, businesses, and other organizations are planning to shut down. See all the places that have announced they're closing, ahead. We'll update this list as we hear about more.