After the power and unity that came out of the January 21 marches, the organizers are ready to channel all the energy into action. Over the next few weeks, they will share more information about what specific actions you can take on March 8. Watch this space for updates and more details on what A Day Without A Woman will look like.The Women's March organizers launch 17 days of action you can take leading up to the general strike. First up: #DivestDAPL and #GrabYourWallet . You can read more about these initiatives on the Women's March website.