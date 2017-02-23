If you attended the Women's March and are wondering what to do next to continue fighting for the causes you believe in, there's a strike you should know about. The organisers of the Women's March are planning a general strike — A Day Without A Woman — on March 8, which is International Women’s Day. They made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram today, hashtagging it #DayWithoutAWoman and #WomensMarch. "In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman," says a statement from the Women's March. "We ask: Do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity, or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression?" After the power and unity that came out of the January 21 marches, the organisers are ready to channel all the energy into action. Over the next few weeks, they will share more information about what specific actions you can take on March 8. Watch this space for more details on what A Day Without A Woman will look like.
February 17: The Women's March organisers launch 17 days of action you can take leading up to the general strike. First up: #DivestDAPL and #GrabYourWallet. You can read more about these initiatives on the Women's March website.
February 23: The Women's March posted an update on A Day Without A Woman outlining the ways people can participate in the strike on March 8. These actions include taking the day off, avoiding shopping for a day (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses), and wearing red in solidarity.
In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children? We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred. On March 8th, International Women’s Day, let’s unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman. Over the next few weeks we will be sharing more information on what actions on that day can look like for you. In the meantime, we are proud to support Strike4Democracy's #F17 National Day of Action to Push Back Against Assaults on Democratic Principles. This Friday, February 17th, gather your friends, families, neighbors, and start brainstorming ideas for how you can enhance your community, stand up to this administration, integrate resistance and self-care into your daily routine, and how you will channel your efforts for good on March 8th. Remember: this is a marathon, not a sprint. #DayWithoutAWoman #WomensMarch