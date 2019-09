PSA: Urban Decay Is Having A MAJOR Sale Right Now

But, as always, here’s the thing about sales: They end, and in this case, it will end soon. So all you fanatics, be sure to head over to the brand's website right this second and use the discount code UDFF2017 to get in all your shopping by 11:59 EST tonight. We can’t guarantee that your picks will be available for that much longer, because — as every dedicated UD fan already knows — this is major. Check out a few of our faves, ahead…