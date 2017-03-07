PSA: Urban Decay Is Having A MAJOR Sale Right Now

Can we have your attention, please? At long last, Urban Decay just kicked off its aptly-named Friends & Fanatics 20% off sale event today — which means we just whipped out our credit cards faster than you can say Optical Illusion Complexion Primer. (And definitely faster than you can say Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid. That one’s a real tongue-twister.)
Whether you’re a long-lasting, no-bullshit Vice Liquid Lipstick kind of person or won’t rest until you’ve tried every last one of the brand’s outstanding primer formulas (including the innovative spray versions), all of your Urban Decay favorites are subject to the considerable price cut, so you have full permission to go as hog-wild as you so choose. Our advice: Go ahead and stock up. Buying everything all at once is basically the makeup equivalent of going to Costco, right?
But, as always, here’s the thing about sales: They end, and in this case, it will end soon. So all you fanatics, be sure to head over to the brand's website right this second and use the discount code UDFF2017 to get in all your shopping by 11:59 EST tonight. We can’t guarantee that your picks will be available for that much longer, because — as every dedicated UD fan already knows — this is major. Check out a few of our faves, ahead…