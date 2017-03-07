Emma Watson Lost It When She Met This Celebrity

Last week's Beauty and the Beast film premiere in Los Angeles drew countless big names: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Matt Damon and Javier Bardem. Hell, even Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter showed up in Gucci. But, for star Emma Watson, no celebrity sighting could hold a Lumière-encased candle to Céline Freaking Dion.
Watson, who plays Belle in the live-action Disney remake, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to discuss the moment she came face to face with the legendary singer. Dion sang the "Beauty and the Beast" theme song with Peabo Bryson for the 1991 original animated film — performed by Ariana Grande and John Legend for the 2017 update — which explains her presence at the premiere. Nobody was more excited to see her than a certain former Harry Potter star.
"Then Céline Dion arrives and I’m like, holding my publicist like, ‘This is almost too much for me!’" Watson told host Jimmy Kimmel. "You have to understand, my parents do not really understand like celebrities or Hollywood or whatever else, but my mom and I used to play Céline Dion in the car, like, non-stop.
"Being able to tell her [Watson's mother] that I met her I was like, 'She’s gonna lose it. She’s gonna know who Céline Dion is," the British actress added.
Good thing Julia Roberts wasn't also at the premiere, or Mum really might have freaked out. Watson shared that, growing up, her family only owned four VHS tapes, two of which starred Roberts: Pretty Woman and My Best Friend's Wedding, plus Four Weddings and a Funeral and Private Benjamin.
According to Watson, who turns 27 next month, "Julia Roberts is Hollywood for me." She credited the Oscar winner with helping her realize that it'd "be cool" to act.
A gazillion fans are ever so thankful.
