Emma Watson Lost It When She Met This Celebrity

Watson, who plays Belle in the live-action Disney remake, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to discuss the moment she came face to face with the legendary singer. Dion sang the "Beauty and the Beast" theme song with Peabo Bryson for the 1991 original animated film — performed by Ariana Grande and John Legend for the 2017 update — which explains her presence at the premiere. Nobody was more excited to see her than a certain former Harry Potter star.