People are boycotting Beauty and The Beast because of an openly gay character, because love is btwn a man & a woman, or a woman and buffalo— Mel Owens (@melowens) March 6, 2017
Some of y'all are mad because there's a gay character in beauty and the beast but the whole movie is about a buffalo-woman romance ?? pic.twitter.com/EhdywPr9O5— Gabe (@LiterallyGabe) March 5, 2017
imagine boycotting beauty & the beast because of a gay character while being totally cool with a teenage girl falling in love with a buffalo— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 5, 2017
cannot believe there's a gay character in beauty and the beast. so unacceptable. love should be between a teenage girl and a buffalo man— hannah (@hannahhclarkexx) March 6, 2017
People have a problem with Beauty and the Beast gay storyline but not human-buffalo romance https://t.co/fxSlDaDc24 pic.twitter.com/6s2GBi4f1b— The Independent (@Independent) March 6, 2017
Beauty and the Beast has a gay character!? Disguting. Children need to know that love should only be between a woman and a horned wolf-bear.— Chris R. Wright (@chrisrwright) March 5, 2017
This week is literally the first time in my life I've heard the Beast described as a water buffalo— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 6, 2017