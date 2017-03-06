When they go low, we go...
Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted out and about for the first time since a spokesperson for the former president denied Donald Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping claims against him. According to People magazine, they waved and smiled as they left the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
In a series of paranoid tweets on Saturday morning, Trump accused Obama of setting up wiretaps in his New York campaign headquarters before the 2016 presidential election. Among other tweets, he tapped out, "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!"
Advertisement
He called Obama a "bad (or sick) guy!" which are both adjectives he frequently uses to describe people who don't agree with him.
Trump provided no evidence for his allegation.
We reported earlier that Trump was likely referring to commentary on Breitbart and conservative talk radio suggesting that the Obama administration used "police state" tactics to surveil his campaign. The Breitbart story had been circulating among Trump's senior advisers, a White House official told The Washington Post.
On Sunday, the White House escalated things by calling for a congressional investigation of Trump's claims. Congress, meanwhile, is already investigating ties between Trump's officials and Russia, a story that is, on the other hand, supported with mountains of credible evidence.
Obama's spokesperson Kevin Lewis denied the allegations on Saturday, calling Trump’s claims "simply false." Both the FBI and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper also refuted the claims.
Meanwhile, the Obamas are living their best lives. Last week, Barack and Malia went to see Arthur Miller's The Price on Broadway and posed for pictures with castmembers. Dad-in-chief was visiting Malia, who is living in New York while interning at the Weinstein Company before heading off to Harvard this fall. Cries of "please come back and save us" echoed both on Twitter and in real life.
Since the inauguration, they've also taken some well-deserved trips, including to a very private Palm Springs retreat. And we don't think we'll ever forget that kitesurfing competition with Richard Branson.
While we know the Obamas have bigger plans — like starting a foundation and working on their memoirs — seeing them at their most relaxed makes us feel like the world is still spinning on its axis. Because who has time for negativity when you can enjoy yourself at an art museum with your family on Sunday morning? Certain sitting presidents could learn from this.
Advertisement