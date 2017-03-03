Emma Watson Is On The Hunt For Her Own Nanny, Corinne-Style

In the hilarious hidden camera prank (of which Ellen DeGeneres is famous for), Watson interviews an unassuming woman for the position of "nanny." Of course, most grown women would assume that the position refers to the responsibility of taking care and looking after children — or at least someone under the age of 20. But no, the Beauty and the Beast star is looking for a nanny for herself, Corinne-style. With the guidance of DeGenere's voice in her ear via a hidden microphone, Watson acts out a full range of emotions and child-like behavior in front of the job applicant. She cries, she screams "Owie," and she eats a XXL lollipop during snack time. The only thing she missed is making sure that the woman was an expert cucumber-chopper and cheese pasta-maker — those are essentials for any adult nanny.