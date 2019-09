Ariana Grande Just Beat Taylor Swift In A Pretty Big Internet Honor

Of course, some of the shift might have to do with the fact that Grande is currently on tour, while Swift isn't, as InStyle points out . So she could be earning some new fans since she's been in the public eye more recently. But if you scroll through Grande's feed, it definitely gives off a more playful vibe than Swift's photos do. Grande is known for being seriously silly, with images of herself dressed as, say, a Moonrise Kingdom character . By contrast, even Swift's squad photos feel a bit staged.