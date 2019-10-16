Zoë Kravitz Has A Lot To Say About Her Evolving Beauty Look

While Kravitz's beauty philosophy is a good one, even she can admit that she has a blast experimenting with the line she reps. "Their foundations are great," she says, adding that "Touche Éclat is like 24 hours of sleep in a pen that you can put in your pocket." It turns out that her experimenting is all part of a lifelong lesson. "You just have to learn what works for you, and learn what doesn't," she advises. Duly noted.