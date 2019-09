Eagerly awaiting part two of The Get Down, Netflix's love letter to the South Bronx music scene of the '70s? We're still over a month away from the April 7 premiere, which gives you plenty of time to catch up with another NYC-set musical drama. VH1's The Breaks is a continuation of the 2016 TV movie of the same name, and follows three aspiring hip-hop artists as they navigate New York City in the '90s. Inspired by Dan Charnas’s critically acclaimed book The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop, the series tells hip-hop's "coming of age" story through the lens of the producers, record executives, and talent who made the genre what it is today. The '90s-set series also features Teyana Taylor, playing fictional rapper Imani X — and she might just be TV's latest musical heroine.