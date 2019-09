Spencer Pratt Swears By This French-Girl Beauty Tip

Specifically, he gave a nod to Avène’s Thermal Spring Water sprays by laying bottles and bottles atop his (by now, well-known) crystal collection. When we reached out to the former Celebrity Big Brother, The Hills, and Princes of Malibu star (all of which we'd consider true 2000s entertainment), he told us the product was a recommendation from his dermatologist, Jessica Wu , M.D., for his super-sensitive skin. Everything else he tried made him break out in allergic reactions, he says. He loves the mist so much, in fact, that he says he uses it about "five times a day," including immediately after a workout. (ICYMI, Pratt takes Jiu Jitsu classes.)