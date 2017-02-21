Spencer Pratt Missed His Chance To Make The Kardashians Famous

Spencer Pratt learned the hard way to never underestimate a Kardashian.
Back when he was on Princes of Malibu with Brandon and Brody Jenner, Kim and Kourtney made a guest appearance, Pratt recalled on the podcast Who? Weekly.
"And you see Kim and Kourtney’s eyes — their first appearance on reality television — you see their eyes just sparkling," he thought when he recently re-watched the episode, People reports. "That night in Malibu at the pool party, you could just feel, they’re like, 'This is us.'"
Kris Jenner must've been thinking the same thing, since she proposed that her daughters get their own show. Princes of Malibu's hosts weren't into that idea, Pratt remembers. "Joke’s on us, obviously."
Now, he wonders, "Oh my God, what could have been?"
It sounds like he's determined not to make that mistake again. During the rest of the interview, he showered the Kardashian-Jenner clan with the praise they deserve. "They are fascinating creatures of the earth. You’ll never catch me hating on the Kardashians," he said. "Especially now that we got the Kylie–Kendall [Jenner] game is just beyond next level. I’m so happy they’re upstaging Kim — as much as I’m not a Kim hater. But I think it’s so humbling for her to watch Kylie just shut down New York streets."
Then again, he's also said, "I would have no problem if I never had to see Kourtney or Khloé ever again, so I could easily do without those two." So maybe he hasn't quite learned his lesson after all.
