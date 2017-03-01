Here's How One Grandma Is Inspiring Some Major Brow-Grooming Goals

Next time you go looking for some good brow-grooming inspiration, resist the urge to turn to Cara Delevingne. Hers are perfectly shaped, yes, but they're also quite predictable. (As in, you’ll be the millionth person to ask your brow technician to perform actual magic in order to fill yours out to match.) For that matter, don’t turn to Brooke Shields, Lily Collins, Megan Fox, or Keira Knightley as inspiration, either. They may be the five patron saints of on-point arches, but there’s a new queen of the eyebrow game giving them a run for their movie-star money — and she’s been doing it for way longer than they have.
Our new definition of eyebrow #goals just so happens to be the grandmother of Reddit user cultseaa, who recently shared a close-up shot of his or her nana’s flawlessly maintained brows to MakeupAddiction. “My grandma is 72 years old. I just noticed how strong her eyebrow game is,” cultseaa wrote.
Which obviously begs the question: How does she do it? Turns out, with It Cosmetics, that’s how. When asked to spill the deets on Grandma’s insider tips and tricks, the user told commenters that she uses the cult-favorite brand’s best-selling Brow Power Super Skinny to sketch out the individual hairs and fill in any blank spots, then tops it off with a swipe of Benefit Gimme Brow to add a bit of hold and staying power. Both of which she scores off QVC or HSN.
Clearly her brow game isn’t the only thing that’s next-level: Her smart shopping instincts are, too. What’s that they say about age and wisdom?
