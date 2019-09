Here's How One Grandma Is Inspiring Some Major Brow-Grooming Goals

Next time you go looking for some good brow-grooming inspiration, resist the urge to turn to Cara Delevingne . Hers are perfectly shaped, yes, but they're also quite predictable. (As in, you’ll be the millionth person to ask your brow technician to perform actual magic in order to fill yours out to match.) For that matter, don’t turn to Brooke Shields, Lily Collins, Megan Fox, or Keira Knightley as inspiration, either. They may be the five patron saints of on-point arches, but there’s a new queen of the eyebrow game giving them a run for their movie-star money — and she’s been doing it for way longer than they have.