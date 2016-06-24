Benefit Just Upped The Brow Game In A Major Way

It's hard not to associate Benefit with brows. Aside from a cult-favorite product line, the brand has also carved out a niche for itself with its brow bar — a destination for gals to get their sets groomed to perfection. And while Benefit has offered a few brow products in the past, it's now fully dealt itself into the game. The brand has released a collection of arch-specific products — and it's insanely comprehensive.
Benefit has pulled out all the stops with this line. It contains everything for every level of brow enthusiast — whether you're a newbie looking for an easy-to-use tint or an expert in need of an entire kit. Some of Benefit's fan-favorite products are still here — like the award-winning Gimme Brow Eyebrow Gel (repackaged and rounded out with some new shades). But customers will also see new-to-market products.
Don't just take our word for it. We handed over Benefit's entire line to brow expert Bob Scott and asked him to use it for a week. Ahead, see the entire collection and read Scott's expert reviews. We see some killer brows in your future, and it's all thanks to Benefit.
