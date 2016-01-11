The Best Brow Pencil For Natural-Looking Brows

Full disclosure: I don't have a lot of body hair. It's great when it comes to legs, armpits, and all the other places you might want to shave, but when it concerns my brows it means I have to do some major filling-in to get them looking as full as I like.
For almost five years, I've been a strict brow-powder-only gal. I'd never found a brow pencil that could give me the same natural-looking effect and ease of use my trusty taupe-colored powder (and an angled brush) could. The ones I tried usually resulted in thick, drawn-on brows that just looked too obvious. Or worse, they didn't match my almost-black brow hairs (is it just me or do brunette brow shades always veer on the orange side?).
Recently I decided to give brow pencils another go, and I was pleasantly surprised at how things have changed thanks to this guy from It Cosmetics. The key is the size of the pencil: It's one of the thinnest ones I've used, which makes it super-easy to fill in sparse areas and draw on individual hairs. Plus, unlike a lot of brow pencils that are often too waxy and hard, this one has the perfect amount of give. It deposits enough pigment to fill in my arches quickly with a few swipes, rather than having to build up the color over and over again. It's also just waxy enough, to give a bit of hold. Oh, and it comes with a spoolie, which makes it so much more convenient.
The pencil comes in seven shades, for every hair color from blond to brunette, to auburn. My shade, "Universal Dark Brown," is the perfect mixture of brown and taupe and blends into my brow hairs seamlessly. It's basically everything you could ever wish for in a brow pencil.
It Cosmetics Brow Power Super Skinny Universal Waterproof Brow Pencil in Universal Dark Brown, $24, available at It Cosmetics.
