Celebrity Dads Gushing About Their Daughters Is Officially The Best Thing Ever

Dad jokes and dad bods are all well and good, but dad celebrities are really where it's at. These working dads — along with their working spouses — have managed to juggle family and celebrity life in a way that makes it look easy. We love to hear about their lives as parents when the cameras aren't rolling, especially when the dads have adorable things to say.
For instance, parents Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have run into a few snags while raising their children Wyatt and Dimitri. The actor went on Ellen last year to talk about his kids and mentioned that one time one of them dropped the f-bomb. There's even an Instagram post to prove it!
"When [your] 22 month old drops [an] F-bomb and it is (not funny) except it's really funny and you can't laugh," he captioned the photo.
Chris Hemsworth revealed a similar embarrassing moment on Ellen that actually turned out to be pretty heartening. Apparently, his daughter asked him why she didn't have a penis.
"My brain's like, 'How do we handle this?'" Hemsworth told Ellen. His daughter was upset that she didn't have a penis, and he responded in the most refreshing way.
"'You know what? You can be whatever you want to be,'" he said. "And she goes, 'Thanks, dad!' Runs off to the playground, and that was it," he recalled.
Obama's moment with his daughters was less philosophical but just as entertaining. When he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in October he told a particular story about his daughter, Sasha, using Snapchat at the dinner table.
"One night at dinner, we’re sitting there, and I had read that Snapchat was becoming really popular among her age cohort," Obama explained. "So I said, 'So tell me about Snapchat,' so she starts explaining stuff."
"And then I started talking to Michelle about the implications of social media and what all this means," he continued. "Come to find out she was recording us the whole time and then sent it to her friends afterward, 'This is my dad lecturing us on the meaning of social media,' and she took a picture of herself sort of looking bored, you know..."
Typical embarrassing dads, but that's just what makes us love them more. Check out these celebrity dads (and more!) talking about their amazing daughters in the video below.
