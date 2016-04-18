We imagine there are lots of benefits to being a child of Chris Hemsworth. He seems like the kind of parent who could whip up a backyard treehouse over the course of a weekend. Or carry you on his back for many miles when you get tired of walking on your wee legs. (He also seems capable of doing that for, say, an adult fan. Is that a personal request we could put in?)



But it turns out that he's also pretty good at fielding complex questions from his kids about, for example, gender identity. His 4-year-old daughter recently asked her dad why she's missing a particular appendage known as a penis.



"My brain's like, 'How do we handle this?'" Hemsworth confessed to Ellen DeGeneres, adding that little India Rose was really emphatic about wanting the same genitals that her twin brothers possess. Hemsworth thought about it a little bit and then went with the best answer possible. "You know what? You can be whatever you want to be," he told her. "And she goes, 'Thanks, dad!' Runs off to the playground, and that was it," he recalled.



Listen to The Huntsman actor gush about his family — and talk tough convos with kids — in the clip below.



