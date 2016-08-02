When a child uses the word "fuck," a typical parent might scold her for it (or, if you're J.K. Rowling, call it "unacceptable"). But Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have never been your typical parents. So, when their 22-month-old daughter dropped an F-bomb, Kutcher had trouble not laughing.
The actor shared a photo of himself biting his thumb after the incident. "When [your] 22 month old drops [an] F-bomb and it is (not funny) except it's really funny and you can't laugh," he captioned the photo. Kutcher used the hashtags "#baddads #badmoms" — a reference to his wife's movie Bad Moms.
A stray F-bomb from a kid too young to know what it means is pretty funny. Seriously, Ashton. We're sure Wyatt meant no harm with the word. No need to stop yourself from cracking up.
