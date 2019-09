When a child uses the word "fuck," a typical parent might scold her for it (or, if you're J.K. Rowling , call it "unacceptable"). But Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have never been your typical parents. So, when their 22-month-old daughter dropped an F-bomb, Kutcher had trouble not laughing.The actor shared a photo of himself biting his thumb after the incident. "When [your] 22 month old drops [an] F-bomb and it is (not funny) except it's really funny and you can't laugh," he captioned the photo. Kutcher used the hashtags "#baddads #badmoms" — a reference to his wife's movie Bad Moms A stray F-bomb from a kid too young to know what it means is pretty funny. Seriously, Ashton. We're sure Wyatt meant no harm with the word. No need to stop yourself from cracking up.