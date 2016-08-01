It might seem nearly impossible to choose a Harry Potter-themed gift for J.K. Rowling, since she's probably seen it all already. She even got a King's Cross cake for her birthday on Sunday, according to BuzzFeed. But in a stroke of genius, her son gave her something that nobody else has likely given her before — because, well, it's a bit inappropriate.
I think we can all agree that this is an unacceptable gift from a son to his mother on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/yYUdiIDnKI— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2016
It looks like the Irritable Owl Syndrome design comes not just on a mug, but also on shirts and a number of other items available from CafePress. While it's not explicitly Harry Potter-themed, the mail-delivering owls are some of the most memorable members of the universe in which the books take place.
The gift was doubly appropriate because July 31 is Harry Potter's fictional birthday as well as Rowling's actual one. It was also the launch date for the published script of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Rowling's son, David Gordon Rowling Murray, seems to have a mature relationship with his mom for a 13-year-old. And the fact that she can laugh about it, even while calling it "unacceptable," pretty much confirms that she's the coolest mom, ever.
