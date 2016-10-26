We're not sure what's funnier, dad jokes, or jokes played on dads. Both are great, especially when they involve president Barack Obama. When he's not leading our nation, he's hanging out with his daughters, who treat him the same way we dealt with our own parents as teens: sarcastically. When Obama asked about Snapchat, Sasha was happy to explain, but not without secretly recording her dad's reaction and sending it to her friends.
"One night at dinner, we’re sitting there, and I had read that Snapchat was becoming really popular among her age cohort," Obama recounted to Jimmy Kimmel when he appeared on the show. "So I said, 'So tell me about Snapchat,' so she starts explaining stuff."
"And then I started talking to Michelle about the implications of social media and what all this means," he continued. "Come to find out she [Sasha] was recording us the whole time and then sent it to her friends afterward, 'This is my dad lecturing us on the meaning of social media,' and she took a picture of herself sort of looking bored, you know..."
The only reason Obama is out of touch is because, while he does have an iPhone, pretty much everything is disabled. Instead, he can use the Internet, but definitely no Snaps allowed. However, the moment he leaves the White House, he'll be sporting the puppy filter for days.
Watch the video below.
