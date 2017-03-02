But the adorable factor don't stop there: each character gets its own signature scent, too. When you twist off Darth Vader's black helmet, for example, you're met with a brown Lip Smackers balm with "darth" chocolate flavoring. Yoda, on the other hand, comes in a Jedi Master minty scent; R2-D2 is R2-D-licious blueberry; the Stormtrooper inexplicably smells like ice cream. We're not sure we're making the connection there, but we love it all the same.