There are families who enjoy Star Wars films together, and then there are families that view them like church. Mine firmly fell into the latter camp. (The breathy, ridiculous "I am your father!" was even mentioned in a speech at my sister's wedding, but that's a story for another time.)
Needless to say, the film holds a special place in my heart. So, when I got wind that Lip Smackers was releasing a brand-new Star Wars-themed Tsum Tsum collection, I was instantly transported back to my childhood living room where dad kept the movie on repeat. The stackable balms feature the franchise's most-prized characters on funny, oversized caps that are probably a little too cute for menaces — but we're not complaining.
But the adorable factor don't stop there: each character gets its own signature scent, too. When you twist off Darth Vader's black helmet, for example, you're met with a brown Lip Smackers balm with "darth" chocolate flavoring. Yoda, on the other hand, comes in a Jedi Master minty scent; R2-D2 is R2-D-licious blueberry; the Stormtrooper inexplicably smells like ice cream. We're not sure we're making the connection there, but we love it all the same.
If you want a side of nostalgia with your lip softener, click through the slides ahead to check out the full collection hitting drugstores in April (a mere month before May 4, better known as National Star Wars Day, better known as National Nerds Day). But if you register for the Lip Smackers Smoochie Club by March 17, you can gain access to a pre-sale link that goes live on March 20. The thought of Darth Vader being part of a "Smoochie Club" is reason alone to sign up. These could be the balms you've been looking for.