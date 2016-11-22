This Is The Only Lip Vault You Need All Winter

During winter, it feels as if all moisture in the air is on hiatus — leaving our skin dry, thirsty, and vulnerable to flakes. The place where we see it most? Our lips. So it goes without saying that we're going to need to load up on as many lip balms as possible (and fast) to help us get us through the chilly season ahead.
Luckily, there is a beacon of hope for us all: Lip Smacker is releasing a vault of 40 lip treatments on Cyber Monday. According to Popsugar, the Lip Smacker Ultimate Vault will contain 36 regular-sized balms and six jumbo-sized tubes in every scent and shade imaginable — for just $50. Just think: A box filled to the brim with delicious balms that'll keep your pucker comfortable all winter. (If there range is anything like the brand's most recent collection, you know it's going to be good.)
We're calling it a beauty tripl- threat because it delivers the hydration we need, a dose of nostalgia we love, and cupcake-scented lip balms we want to eat. Intrigued? Keep your hand on the clicker come Monday, because you're going to want to jump on these fast.
