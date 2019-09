In all the chaos that was happening onstage during the final minutes of the production on Sunday, the microphone was occupied by Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, then the falsely announced La La Land team, then that film's producer Jordan Horowitz, then Beatty again, and then finally Jenkins. By that time, he was still in complete and utter shock (as were we) and only able to muster up a few words. He said: "Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true. But to hell with dreams, I'm done with it. 'Cause this is true." The semi-confusing statement basically meant, "follow your dreams, but never let them hinder you because you can always surpass them." Now, via Entertainment Weekly , Jenkins is finally sharing the (still brief) speech he wish he had planned on saying if things had gone as planned.