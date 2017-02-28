This Woman Traveled 7,500 Miles To Tweeze Celebrities' Brows For The Oscars

Update: A previous version of this story misstated that Leonardo DiCaprio arranged for Sharon-Lee Hamilton's travel and services. The story has been updated to reflect the change.
This story was originally published February 28, 2017.
Rumors circulated early this week that Leo's eyebrows got the red-carpet treatment, courtesy of one Australia-based brow artist who flew 7,500 miles across the Pacific Ocean to tend to some very important celebrity eyebrows. You know, just to clean up any lingering stray hairs. And while it isn't true that she tended to Leo's impeccable arches, she did make the journey for other A-listers.
Sharon-Lee Hamilton, who the New York Times has reportedly called the “master of all pluckers,” made her way to L.A. from her home base of Sydney over the weekend to urgently address her various famous clients' no doubt very unruly brows. Hamilton has previously worked with both Leo and his longtime BFF Tobey Maguire, as well as some other stars you may have heard of, including George Clooney, Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian.
Of course, this is not your local nail salon’s wax-on, wax-off brow grooming: Hamilton’s all-inclusive signature treatment usually goes for $180, and involves an expert shaping as well as any tinting, staining, or lightening necessary to make your brows look their best. (Also included in the price is eyelash tinting, a glycolic-infused collagen eye treatment, a full heated paraffin hand treatment, and a light eye makeup application.)
If $180 sounds steep, consider this: Hamilton recommends that her male clients opt for tweezing-only brow makeovers, which tacks on another $20 to the rate. A reasonable fee, if — and only if — you have a similar net worth to an Oscar winner.
