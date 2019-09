This Iconic Victoria’s Secret Model Is The Newest Face Of L’Oréal

If you don’t recognize her name, though, you might recognize her face — and probably her flawless skin, too. The Angolan model was the first model to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with her natural hair. In 2017, that might not seem as controversial as it would have two years ago — but it's a monumental moment. While Victoria’s Secret made waves this year for letting plenty of models strut down the catwalk in whatever hairstyle they were born with, it was Borges who led the troops years before. Back in 2015, she was the first to wear (by request) her short, natural curls make her way down the runway without extensions or a Beachwaver — and she totally stole the show. Since then, she’s climbed the ranks within the fashion world, walking for designers like Ralph Lauren, La Perla, and Emporio Armani.