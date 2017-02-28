Of Course Trump Found A Way To Make The Oscars Blunder About Him

At the Oscars Sunday night, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced La La Land instead of Moonlight as the winner for Best Picture. But don't blame them — blame Donald Trump.
"I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end," he told Breitbart. "It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."
Whether or not politics were responsible for the blunder, Trump is right that they were on people's minds during that particular announcement. People have been creating memes referencing it with Hillary Clinton's name on the Oscars card.
But Trump's more likely referring to host Jimmy Kimmel's jabs at him. "I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That's gone, thanks to him," he said during his opening speech, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In actuality, of course, the error was likely neither Beatty's and Dunaway's nor Trump's fault. PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm in charge of the ballots, took responsibility for the mistake, explaining that the announcers got the wrong envelope.
"We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar® viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture," reads a statement the firm released. "We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."
At least PricewaterhouseCoopers can take solace in the fact that when it comes to painful announcements of the wrong winner, they still haven't outdone Steve Harvey.
