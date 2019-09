Yep: Ambien makes you sleep, but it can also make you want to have sex. When you take it as directed, you swallow it right as you lie down in bed, close your eyes, and let yourself be carried away down the blissful river to the the unconscious, where you can fly and make sweet love to Javier Bardem. But if you take Ambien and stay up, as some who take the pill recreationally do purposefully, you may find yourself sitting at your window admiring the fairies in your backyard, writing regrettable love poems, or binging on week-old leftovers molding in your fridge. And if you're sleeping next to a partner, you might just decide you'd much rather have wild passionate sex than fall asleep. Some Ambien-sex-havers take the drug solely for the trippy, lowered-inhibition sex, while others, like me, may pop a pill and then — rather than going right to sleep — start talking to their partner, reading, scrolling on Twitter (careful with that) or doing something else that (not exactly intentionally) keeps them awake on Ambien and ready to bone down. Staying up and experiencing such side effects has become known on the internet as the "Ambien Walrus." Sleep blog Van Winkles accurately describes the Walrus as: "When [Ambien] works as intended, the user is like a lump, but when it exhibits its adverse effects, the user is driven to sleepwalk, shuffling around awkwardly as a walrus would flipper across an ice floe." Van Winkles adds: "If Walrus happens to share a bed with someone, it may get amorous with that person."