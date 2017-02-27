This Woman Announced Her Pregnancy In The Most Savage Way

Whether a couple is expecting their first child together or their second or third (and so on), announcing a pregnancy can be one of the most exciting parts of expecting a child. But if you already have a child (or multiple children), another pregnancy often means making room in your family for one more. That's why Sharana Horton and her husband, Aaron, decided to announce her pregnancy with an "eviction notice" for their 14-month-old daughter, Summer.
The Hortons announced Sharana's pregnancy in a photo on Instagram, with an image of an eviction note taped to their daughter's crib as she wails, complete with a sonogram photo taped to the notice.
Advertisement
"EVICTION NOTICE: Please Note That Your “Only-Child” Status Will Expire Within 18 Weeks," the notice reads. "You are required to VACATE the Premises as a New Tenant is Expected on June 25, 2017. -Thanks, Management aka Mommy and Da Da."
Savage as hell, but hilarious.
The announcement also stated that the Hortons are expecting a baby boy.
Horton told BuzzFeed that she came up with the idea while preparing Summer's bedroom to make way for the new baby.
“My husband came home and saw bags and boxes everywhere and said jokingly, ‘It looks like we’re getting evicted,” she said. “I then replied ‘We’re not but she is,’ and we just kind of took that and ran with it.”
And as for how the couple got their daughter to cry for the perfect photo op? Horton said that they took a piece of pizza crust away from Summer while she was eating it, to truly capture the savagery of this announcement.
"She loves food and was going crazy over that crust, and I just kept snapping pics," Horton told BuzzFeed, adding that they of course gave the crust back to her after 30 seconds of her tantrum.
After Horton posted the photo to Instagram, it immediately went viral, with over 15,000 likes at the time of writing. In the era of creative pregnancy announcements, the Hortons struck the perfect balance between savagery and hilariousness. And it didn't hurt that they had a perfect model in Summer.
Advertisement