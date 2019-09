The couple met at a paralysis recovery center in California, where Diesen worked as a therapist and Krieg attended for recovery, Diesen wrote on a website where you can vote for the couple to win a dream wedding. "Todd had a crush on me and called me the 'cute therapist,' and I found him so handsome but was so afraid to be unprofessional and hit on a client," Diesen wrote. Luckily, Krieg (drunkenly) worked up the courage to tell Diesen how he felt and the two moved back to his hometown in Ohio following his treatment. "Todd and I are constantly cracking each other up. We think we are the funniest people we know (and it's totally true)," Diesen wrote on the website. We can clearly see his humor shine in this photo, and wish the absolute best for this fantastic couple.