After a motor bike accident ended his professional motocross career and paralyzed him from the waist down, doctors told Todd Krieg it would be nearly impossible for him to have children, POPSUGAR reports. Now, his fiancé, Amanda Diesen, is pregnant and the couple announced her pregnancy in the most perfect way. They posted a photo to Imgur, with Diesen holding an ultrasound and Krieg with a thumbs-up and sticking his tongue out. On the wall behind them, a message exclaims, "It still works!"
The couple met at a paralysis recovery center in California, where Diesen worked as a therapist and Krieg attended for recovery, Diesen wrote on a website where you can vote for the couple to win a dream wedding. "Todd had a crush on me and called me the 'cute therapist,' and I found him so handsome but was so afraid to be unprofessional and hit on a client," Diesen wrote. Luckily, Krieg (drunkenly) worked up the courage to tell Diesen how he felt and the two moved back to his hometown in Ohio following his treatment. "Todd and I are constantly cracking each other up. We think we are the funniest people we know (and it's totally true)," Diesen wrote on the website. We can clearly see his humor shine in this photo, and wish the absolute best for this fantastic couple.
