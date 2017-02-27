Justin seemed pretty annoyed by the spoiler. Can you say awkward? And to be honest, we’re kind of bummed, too. But there is still a silver lining. Even though Justin is clearly part of the show’s opening number, he’s such a multifaceted entertainer that we still can’t be too sure what to expect. He posted this Boomerang loop on Instagram earlier, so we can probably bet on him busting some moves. But he's more than capable of incorporating some singing and acting into his performance as well. Some surprise cameos couldn't hurt either. Hopefully it'll be good either way.