The only thing worse than television spoilers is ruining someone else’s surprise. Ryan Seacrest just committed both faux pas on the Oscars red carpet while interviewing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.
Seacrest, the quintessential Hollywood insider, had an exclusive tip that Justin is going to be opening the Academy Awards this year. And if Justin’s reaction is any indication, it was a cat that wasn’t supposed to be let out of the bag just yet. The singer/actor/producer tried to dodge answering the question. He offered an illusive comment to viewers telling them to “keep watching” after the red carpet “when the bell rings.” It was a really cute way to try to throw us off of the trail but we doubt that Ryan has his sources wrong. Justin seemed pretty annoyed by the spoiler. Can you say awkward?
And to be honest, we’re kind of bummed, too. But there is still a silver lining. Even though Justin is clearly part of the show’s opening number, he’s such a multifaceted entertainer that we still can’t be too sure what to expect. It could be a singing performance, a skit, a fully choreographed number, or a monologue. Hopefully, there are some surprise cameos to look forward to. Either way, it'll be a treat.
At any rate, loose lips sink ships, Ryan!
