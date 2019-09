The eyes are the window to the soul — this we know — but they're also the inspiration for shoe companies to expand well past the feet. In fact, Christian Louboutin is using that famous phrase to inspire its latest beauty endeavor — yes, beauty. If you haven’t heard, the French fashion house that inspired rap lyrics and fashionista dreams with its red-soled shoes expanded into the beauty sphere almost three years ago with nail polish — but its latest launch has nothing to do with the feet.