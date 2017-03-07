Dax Shepard Won That La-Z-Boy Battle With Kristen Bell

Update, March 7, 7:00 a.m.: Nothing comes between a man and his La-Z-Boy, apparently.
A new Instagram photo shared by Kristen Bell over the weekend shows that her efforts to move husband's Dax Shepard's mammoth recliner from their living room have failed. Here it is, still parked right between the couch and the TV, blocking everyone's view.
Bell also included a shot of her unimpressed expression. Girl, we feel you. Let us know if you need us to call some movers next time Hubby leaves the house.
This article was originally published on February 23, 2017.
You know that scene in When Harry Met Sally where the title characters are called over to mediate a dispute between their best friends Jess and Marie (rest in peace, Bruno Kirby and Carrie Fisher) over ugly furniture? Replace Jess and Marie with Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and swap the wagon-wheel coffee table with a monstrous La-Z-Boy, and you've got the gist of what's going on with one of our favorite celebrity couples.
According to Shepard, who aired his grievances over Instagram, Bell vetoed his efforts to move a giant La-Z-Boy recliner into their living room.
"My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings," the actor captioned a photo of him basking in the comfort of said La-Z-Boy. "The proof of this Lazyboy's [sic] aesthetic appeal is written all over my face. #getcomfy #functionbeforefashion"
While Shepard does look pretty cozy, Bell's rebuttal proves she may have a valid point. He's parked that thing right in front of the couch. (Also: We need to know more about those framed dog portraits.)
"This is not a bit," the Good Place star told fans. "@daxshepard has sincerely suggested the new home for the lazy boy [sic] from his office be in the center of my living room. He made an adorable argument about how epic his TV viewing experience will be if I let him keep it there. The man has lost his mind."
Apparently, we're all the Harry and Sally in this situation. And while we'd never deny someone the right to be as comfortable as humanly possibly in his own home, our money is on Bell wheeling that thing to the curb by day's end. Better yet, they can turn this little domestic dispute into another cute Samsung commercial and use the money to pay for a man cave outfitted with La-Z-Boys for Shepard. Everybody happy?
