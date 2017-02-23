The chance to travel to exotic locations is one major perk of being a movie star — especially a star of A Wrinkle in Time, which is being filmed in New Zealand. Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling have been living it up between takes, E! reports.
The three look thrilled to arrive in this video with director Ava DuVernay, and it's about to become obvious why.
Oprah shared a shot of majestic mountains surrounding a lake. "Around every corner yet another breathtaking view," she wrote.
"This is what I see on the the ride to work every morning. Crystal blue Lake Hawea," she captioned another photo. Why can't all our jobs be like this?
Kaling shared a picture of herself lounging in a hot tub with makeup artist Cindy Williams.
They even got to spend some time away from the set. Witherspoon made it to a yoga retreat in South Island while she was in the country. "What an incredible experience I had at @aroharetreats in South Island NZ!! The amazing yoga (thank you @damianchaparro), the delicious vegan meals, and the incredible spa treatments were unreal!" she wrote.
As if that weren't enough, she got to ride a horse.
The movie's about a 13-year-old and her five-year-old brother searching for their father in another dimension. It's based on the 1973 Madeleine L'Engle novel, which also inspired a Canadian TV movie in 2003.
Chris Pine and Rowan Blanchard are also in it, and Ava DuVernay's directing it, making her the first Black woman to direct a movie with a budget of $100 million or more. Jennifer Lee, who also wrote and co-directed Frozen, wrote the script.
It's a promising team, not to mention a beautiful setting, to bring this childhood favorite to life.
