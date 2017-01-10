Reese Witherspoon Just Shared A Set Photo From A Wrinkle In Time

We're still more than a year away from the release of A Wrinkle In Time, but that doesn't mean we're not counting down the days until the film's release. The movie, based on Madeleine L'Engle's novel of the same name, stars Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Rowan Blanchard — just to name a few members of the star-studded cast. Despite having four sequels, the book has only been made into a movie one other time — a TV movie in Canada in 2003. Aside from the fact that the film features all of our favorite stars, it's noteworthy for another, awesome, reason: Ava DuVernay is the first Black woman to direct a movie with a $100 million budget. And now, thanks to Witherspoon, we have the first glimpse of the film's set. The actress posted an image on Snapchat of a chair labeled for her character, the whimsical Mrs. Whatsit. It's clear the actress is excited about her new role — earlier this month, she tweeted an image of a paper with her character's name on it. If anyone can bring Mrs. Whatsit to life, it's Witherspoon — here's hoping these are just the beginning of many behind-the-scenes looks at what's to come from the movie.
