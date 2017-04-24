You Can Now Buy A Wedding Gown Designed By This Say Yes To The Dress Star

And it's that deep connection to all things nuptials-related, spanning six reality television shows (and a former bridal designing stint), that lead Fenoli to start his own line. After graduating from FIT in 1993, Fenoli launched his first two bridal collections, one for jewelry and one for dresses. He's also got two DEBI Awards (basically the Oscars of bridal design) sitting on his shelf. From 2007 to 2012, Randy worked as the fashion director at NYC's Kleinfeld Bridal Salon (a.k.a. Say Yes To The Dress' homebase), where he consulted with nearly 15,000 brides a year.