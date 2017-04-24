You Can Now Buy A Wedding Gown Designed By This Say Yes To The Dress Star

Attention, TLC binge-watchers: Randy Fenoli of Say Yes To The Dress fame has whipped his own eponymous line of bridal gowns. The 25-piece collection debuted on Thursday on the runway at Kleinfeld's in NYC (yes, you know the over-the-top bridal megastore well from the show, whether you've seen one episode or marathons of it). Fenoli's designs, which top out at $3,000, are all available now.
This story was originally published on February 22, 2017.
Say Yes To The Dress star Randy Fenoli has come a long way from his humble beginnings on a cattle farm in Southern Illinois. Now, he's launching his very own namesake bridal collection. The line will debut at New York Bridal Week on April 20th, and the dresses will be available for scheduled bridal appointments the very next day, meaning brides-to-be will be able to order their wedding dresses straight off the runway.
"A wedding gown is the most important piece of clothing a woman will ever wear, so to be able to create something she loves is the most rewarding feeling for me. My deep connection to brides inspired each piece in my premiere collection, and I am truly honored to be a part of making a woman feel her most beautiful," Fenoli said in a release. His premiere collection will be comprised of 25 dresses, retailing between $1,500 and $3,000.
And it's that deep connection to all things nuptials-related, spanning six reality television shows (and a former bridal designing stint), that lead Fenoli to start his own line. After graduating from FIT in 1993, Fenoli launched his first two bridal collections, one for jewelry and one for dresses. He's also got two DEBI Awards (basically the Oscars of bridal design) sitting on his shelf. From 2007 to 2012, Randy worked as the fashion director at NYC's Kleinfeld Bridal Salon (a.k.a. Say Yes To The Dress' homebase), where he consulted with nearly 15,000 brides a year.
So, basically, if there's anyone more qualified for the job than Fenoli, let us know. Over the past few years, a number of new players have entered the bridal market, including wedding dress collections from retailers like ASOS, Topshop, Free People, and Reformation. And apart from Houghton, Fenoli will be one of the only bridal designers to adapt to the see now, buy now model, which should come as a relief to any extremely impatient bridezillas out there.