Proof That Generation Z Will Continue To Dominate Red Carpet Fashion

At this point, the threshold for what we think is cool coming from a Generation Z-er is pretty low: They're engaged vocal , and already taking over the world , so there's a lot to be inspired by. Quite frankly, what we see coming out of social media nowadays feels way cooler than anything we remember from high school. This sense of wonder for (and fascination with) Generation Z has been felt particularly strongly in fashion. More and more, we're seeing brands tap teens to front their campaigns sit front row at their shows , and serve as their muses . Sure, it's partially marketing — but it's also because these folks bring a breath of fresh air and a sharp sense of individuality into a sometimes-stagnant, dutifully trend-cycle-driven industry.