Proof That Generation Z Will Continue To Dominate Red Carpet Fashion

You can tell just by looking at the red carpet. More often than not, we find ourselves fawning over the get-up of someone in their mid-teens. We're often in awe of their ability to make a garment feel unique (even if it's a straight-off-the-runway look). So, what happens when all these teens come together under one roof in a celebration of fashion (and well, their overall coolness)? It makes for a seriously great red carpet.