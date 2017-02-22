Proof That Generation Z Will Continue To Dominate Red Carpet Fashion

At this point, the threshold for what we think is cool coming from a Generation Z-er is pretty low: They're engaged, vocal, and already taking over the world, so there's a lot to be inspired by. Quite frankly, what we see coming out of social media nowadays feels way cooler than anything we remember from high school. This sense of wonder for (and fascination with) Generation Z has been felt particularly strongly in fashion. More and more, we're seeing brands tap teens to front their campaigns, sit front row at their shows, and serve as their muses. Sure, it's partially marketing — but it's also because these folks bring a breath of fresh air and a sharp sense of individuality into a sometimes-stagnant, dutifully trend-cycle-driven industry.
You can tell just by looking at the red carpet. More often than not, we find ourselves fawning over the get-up of someone in their mid-teens. We're often in awe of their ability to make a garment feel unique (even if it's a straight-off-the-runway look). So, what happens when all these teens come together under one roof in a celebration of fashion (and well, their overall coolness)? It makes for a seriously great red carpet.
Such was the case at last night's Vanity Fair Young Hollywood party. The annual pre-Oscars fête is a chance for the industry's Gen Z-ers to gather and be stylish together. While the crowd wasn't exclusively made up of that age bracket, the under-20 squad delivered seriously on-point looks. Take a look at how these cool teens turned out for last night's step-and-repeat. Judging by these teens' getups, the state of fashion looks pretty strong. See some of our favorites in the slideshow, ahead.