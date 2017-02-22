"I know that so many people are trying to get through something. I thought that even though this story is about sexual assault, it would still inspire a lot of people to find the light to push past their hardships," she explained to Teen Vogue. "When this happened to me, I had this feeling of worthlessness for months. But you have to move past that feeling. You have to show yourself how amazing life can be, and I know it's hard, but it's undoubtedly possible."