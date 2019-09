The Truth About The Way We Deal With Rape On Campus

The new program on the list, RealConsent , teaches undergraduate men about informed consent, bystander intervention, empathy, communication skills, alcohol, and gender socialization. Which is to say, it aims to undo their first 18 or 20 years of exposure to the ideals of toxic masculinity: male dominance, casual misogyny, hypersexuality, and the suppression of all strong emotions except anger. It aims to teach them that women and other non-masculine people are human, because our culture generally does such a lousy job of that.It’s a start — a germ of hope. It is something to do, for administrators who are desperate — for both the noblest and most craven of reasons — to do something. In the meantime, though, more than 50% of college sexual violence survivors don’t bother to report it , because they don’t believe what happened to them was “serious enough.” Others don’t report because, according to the AAU Campus Climate Survey, “they were ‘…embarrassed, ashamed or [concerned] that it would be too emotionally difficult’ or ‘...did not think anything would be done about it.'” Some of those hug their knees and look at the floor until all the grown-ups leave the room, and then spill their guts to a stranger who’ll be leaving the next day. It’s not that they don’t want to talk about it, or seek help or justice. It’s that they don’t want to set themselves up for more pain, shame, and trauma , which are too often the results of telling someone what they’ve been through.A lot has changed in the past year, but the core message of Asking for It will remain timely for the foreseeable future. If we want to solve the problem of rape on campus, and everywhere else, we can’t rely on one-hour programs and six-week online modules at the undergraduate level. We need to root out toxic masculinity and contempt for the feminine where it begins — in childhood. That means we must encourage our boys to expect support and love when they’re hurt and vulnerable, so they feel safe expressing a full range of human emotion. We must stop forcing our children to hug unfamiliar friends and relatives, and teach them from day one that their bodies are their own. We must stop worrying that comprehensive sex ed will put ideas into tweens’ heads and start worrying that it’s not nearly comprehensive enough, if it doesn’t cover meaningful consent and healthy relationships.The question shouldn’t be “What are colleges doing to prevent sexual violence” but “What are kindergartens doing? What are elementary schools doing?” Lessons in healthy boundaries, personal autonomy, empathy, and kindness can and should be taught at any age. Most college administrators and educators sincerely want to keep their students safe, but they’re up against a culture that sends children confusing and damaging messages about gender roles, sexuality, and violence from day one. Until we all get serious about changing that, there will still be too many young survivors, and too many of those afraid to ask for help.The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here